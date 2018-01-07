Report: Kellen Moore expected to become Cowboys QB coach

Kellen Moore is going to join the family business.
The former Prosser High School quarterback is expected to retire from his pro football career to take the vacant Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coaching position, Sporting News reported Saturday. Moore was released by the team this season.
Moore’s father, Tom, won four state championships and 21 league titles as Prosser’s coach, and is now the quarterbacks coach at Richland, which won state for the third time in its history this season. Kellen Moore was the senior quarterback on Tom’s last state title-winning Mustangs squad, in 2007.
Kellen Moore also enjoyed a prolific career at Boise State, earning conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2009, ‘10 and ‘11, and finishing in the Top 8 of Heisman Trophy voting in each of those seasons.
Never miss a local story.
He went undrafted due to concerns about his size — 6-foot, 200 pounds, relatively short and lean for the NFL — and arm strength, but was signed, and later cut, by the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys added him to their practice squad in 2015, and he appeared in three games — started two — that season, the only playing time he saw in his career.
Regarded as a student of the game who can dissect film with the best, Moore steps into one of the league’s most interesting coaching jobs as he will be responsible for the development of Dak Prescott, who just wrapped his second year as Dallas’ starting quarterback, with mixed results.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments