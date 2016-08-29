Tri-City Dust Devils

August 29, 2016 10:59 PM

Dust Devils can’t hold down Eugene in series opener

Tri-City Herald

Sam Tidaback drove in three runs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-2 on Monday night to open their five-game series in Eugene.

The Dust Devils (32-37 overall, 13-18 second half) took a 1-0 lead when G.K. Young hit a solo homer to lead off the second, but Tidaback answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the frame that scored Marcus Mastrobuoni and Jose Paniagua.

Nate Easley tied it back up in the fifth for Tri-City with a two-out single up the middle to plate Josh Magee and make the score 2-2.

Again it was Tidaback with the answer, this time on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to score Kevonte Mitchell — who led off the inning with a double — and give the Emeralds (50-19, 22-9) the eventual game-winning run.

Alex Santana (3-0) got credit for the win by scattering three hits and a walk to get through 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Tri-City starter Will Headean didn’t have his best stuff, but ended the day with a no-decision after allowing eight men to reach base but only allowing two to score over 4 innings.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Dust Devils after they swept the Northwest League North division first-half champion Spokane Indians over the weekend.

The Dust Devils and Emeralds will continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Eugene Emeralds 4, Dust Devils 2

Tri-City ab

r

h

bi

Eugene ab

r

h

bi

Easley 2b

4

0

1

1

D.Wilson cf

4

0

0

0

Reed cf

4

0

2

0

Peguero 2b

4

0

1

0

Overstrt 1b

3

0

0

0

Short ss

1

0

0

0

Young dh

4

1

2

1

Gmbrone 3b

4

0

0

0

Potts ss

3

0

2

0

Mstrobni dh

4

2

2

0

White 3b

4

0

1

0

Mitchell lf

3

1

2

1

Asnuncion rf

4

0

0

0

Pngua 1b

4

1

1

0

Redman c

3

0

0

0

Tidabck c

3

0

1

3

Magee lf

3

0

0

0

R.Garcia rf

2

0

1

0

4

1

2

0

-J.Gnzlez rf

1

0

0

0

Totals 34

2

10

2

Totals 30

4

8

4

Tri-City

010

010

000

2

Eugene

020

001

01x

4

E—Wilson (7). DP—Eugene 2. LOB—Tri-City, Eugene 8. 2B—Tidaback (3), Mitchell 2 (10). HR—Young (4). SF—Tidaback. CS—J. Gonzales (2).

Tri-City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Headean

4

5

2

2

3

3

Weickel L,0-1

2

1

1

1

1

2

Scholtens

2

2

1

1

1

4

Spokane

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

T.Miller

5

5

2

1

1

2

Santana W,3-0

1 2/3

3

0

0

1

2

Minacci H,5

1 1/3

1

0

0

1

1

Wy.Short S,7

1

1

0

0

0

3

WP—Headean, Weickel, Santana. HBP—by Santana (Potts). Umpires—Home, Darius Ghani; First, Tanner Moore. T—3:05. A—2,265.

