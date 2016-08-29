Dust Devils can’t hold down Eugene in series opener

Sam Tidaback drove in three runs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-2 on Monday night to open their five-game series in Eugene.
The Dust Devils (32-37 overall, 13-18 second half) took a 1-0 lead when G.K. Young hit a solo homer to lead off the second, but Tidaback answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the frame that scored Marcus Mastrobuoni and Jose Paniagua.
Nate Easley tied it back up in the fifth for Tri-City with a two-out single up the middle to plate Josh Magee and make the score 2-2.
Again it was Tidaback with the answer, this time on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to score Kevonte Mitchell — who led off the inning with a double — and give the Emeralds (50-19, 22-9) the eventual game-winning run.
Alex Santana (3-0) got credit for the win by scattering three hits and a walk to get through 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Tri-City starter Will Headean didn’t have his best stuff, but ended the day with a no-decision after allowing eight men to reach base but only allowing two to score over 4 innings.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Dust Devils after they swept the Northwest League North division first-half champion Spokane Indians over the weekend.
The Dust Devils and Emeralds will continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Eugene Emeralds 4, Dust Devils 2
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Eugene ab
r
h
bi
Easley 2b
4
0
1
1
D.Wilson cf
4
0
0
0
Reed cf
4
0
2
0
Peguero 2b
4
0
1
0
Overstrt 1b
3
0
0
0
Short ss
1
0
0
0
Young dh
4
1
2
1
Gmbrone 3b
4
0
0
0
Potts ss
3
0
2
0
Mstrobni dh
4
2
2
0
White 3b
4
0
1
0
Mitchell lf
3
1
2
1
Asnuncion rf
4
0
0
0
Pngua 1b
4
1
1
0
Redman c
3
0
0
0
Tidabck c
3
0
1
3
Magee lf
3
0
0
0
R.Garcia rf
2
0
1
0
4
1
2
0
-J.Gnzlez rf
1
0
0
0
Totals 34
2
10
2
Totals 30
4
8
4
Tri-City
010
010
000
—
2
Eugene
020
001
01x
—
4
E—Wilson (7). DP—Eugene 2. LOB—Tri-City, Eugene 8. 2B—Tidaback (3), Mitchell 2 (10). HR—Young (4). SF—Tidaback. CS—J. Gonzales (2).
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Headean
4
5
2
2
3
3
Weickel L,0-1
2
1
1
1
1
2
Scholtens
2
2
1
1
1
4
Spokane
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
T.Miller
5
5
2
1
1
2
Santana W,3-0
1 2/3
3
0
0
1
2
Minacci H,5
1 1/3
1
0
0
1
1
Wy.Short S,7
1
1
0
0
0
3
WP—Headean, Weickel, Santana. HBP—by Santana (Potts). Umpires—Home, Darius Ghani; First, Tanner Moore. T—3:05. A—2,265.
