Tri-City Dust Devils

July 09, 2017 4:18 PM

Dust Devils fall to Eugene 2-1 in rare day game

Tri-City Herald

Emmanuel Ramirez gave Tri-City a sterling start, but the Dust Devils couldn’t take advantage, suffering a 2-1 loss at the Eugene Emeralds in Northwest League baseball Sunday afternoon.

Eugene’s Jose Albertos and Jesus Camargo put Tri-City’s bats to sleep, combining to give up just four singles — two to Tri-City first baseman Bryant Aragon.

Ramirez went seven innings, giving up five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out five. Jose Galindo finished off with a scoreless inning of relief.

It’s been a rough trip to Eugene for the Dust Devils, who lost 8-4 on Saturday and need a win Monday to salvage two wins in the five-game series.

Emeralds 2, Dust Devils 1

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Melean 2b

3

1

0

0

0

0

.242

Lopez ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.196

Almanzar 3b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.250

Asuncion rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.295

Carter cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.253

Anguizola dh

4

0

0

0

0

0

.111

Aragon 1b

3

0

2

0

1

0

.200

1-F.Blanco pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

.125

Seagle c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.182

Benson lf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.462

Totals

33

1

4

0

2

8

Eugene

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Bethencourt 3b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.307

Ademan ss

3

0

2

0

1

0

.234

Amaya c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.229

Polanco 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.310

Young 2b

3

1

1

0

0

1

.429

Filiere dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

.231

Martarano lf

2

0

0

0

1

0

.349

Hughes cf

2

1

2

2

0

0

.500

Jo.Gonzalez rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.171

Totals

27

2

6

2

2

7

Dust Devils

100

000

000

1

4

1

Eugene

000

010

10x

2

6

3

1-Ran for Aragon in the 9th.

E–Melean (5); Bethencourt 3 (8). LOB–Dust Devils 8; Eugene 4. HR–Hughes (1) off Ramirez. RBIs–Hughes 2 (2). CS–F.Blanco (1) 2B; Ademan (4) 2B. SF–Hughes. RISP–Dust Devils 0-for-6; Eugene 1-for-3. Runners left in scoring position–Melean 2; Almanzar 2; Jo.Gonzalez. DP–Eugene 1.

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

E.Ramirez L,2-1

7

5

2

2

2

5

2.70

Galindo

1

1

0

0

0

2

0.00

Eugene

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Albertos

5

1

1

0

1

4

0.00

Camargo W,1-1

4

3

0

0

1

4

1.80

GS–E.Ramirez 61; Albertos 67. HBP–Melean (Camargo). Pitches-strikes–E.Ramirez 85-53; Galindo 15-8; Albertos 81-51; Camargo 57-33. WP–E.Ramirez 3; Albertos 3.

T–2:33. A–2,518.

Friday

Emeralds 8, Dust Devils 4

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Melean 2b

4

1

0

0

1

2

.250

Lopez ss

4

1

0

0

1

3

.204

Almanzar 3b

5

2

2

0

0

2

.258

Washington c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.250

Carter cf

4

0

2

2

0

2

.265

Anguizola dh

4

0

2

2

0

0

.125

F.Blanco 1b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.125

Burgos rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.208

Benson lf

3

0

0

0

1

3

.556

Totals

34

4

7

4

3

17

Eugene

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Bethencourt dh

4

2

2

3

1

1

.310

Ademan ss

4

1

1

0

0

1

.220

Young 2b

4

0

2

2

0

0

.500

Polanco 1b

4

0

1

0

0

2

.320

Hughes rf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.250

Cruz c

4

1

1

0

0

2

.125

Jo.Gonzalez cf

4

1

0

0

0

1

.177

Kwon lf

4

1

1

1

0

3

.176

Narea 3b

2

2

1

0

2

0

.243

Totals

34

8

10

6

3

12

Dust Devils

200

000

020

4

7

1

Eugene

242

000

00x

8

10

0

E–Almanzar (10). LOB–Dust Devils 8; Eugene 5. 3B–Carter (3); Ademan (3). HR–Bethencourt (1) off Valdez. RBIs–Carter 2 (13); Anguizola 2 (2); Bethencourt 3 (9); Kwon (9); Young 2 (2). SB–Young (1) 2B. CS–Narea (6) 2B. RISP–Dust Devils 4-for-11; Eugene 3-for-11. Runners left in scoring position–Burgos 2; Anguizola; Melean; Benson 2; Cruz 2; Hughes; Ademan.

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Valdez L,1-1

2

6

6

5

1

4

5.06

Erb

3

3

2

2

2

4

1.93

E.Torres

2

1

0

0

0

3

5.40

Miller

1

0

0

0

0

1

2.13

Eugene

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Y.Gomez

3

4

2

2

1

6

2.08

M.Rodriguez W,1-0

3

0

0

0

0

5

1.80

Steffens

1

0

0

0

1

2

0.00

Romero

1

3

2

2

1

2

2.79

Glowicki

1

0

0

0

0

2

4.50

GS–Valdez 18; Y.Gomez 48. HBP–Washington (Y.Gomez); F.Blanco (Romero). Pitches-strikes–Valdez 63-37; Erb 55-35; E.Torres 30-18; Miller 13-9; Y.Gomez 61-43; M.Rodriguez 36-23; Steffens 16-9; Romero 35-22; Glowicki 12-10. WP–Valdez 4; Erb 2.

T–3:08. A–3,355.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings
Happy ending for #ThatNWBus 0:55

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus
Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

View More Video