Dust Devils fall to Eugene 2-1 in rare day game

Emmanuel Ramirez gave Tri-City a sterling start, but the Dust Devils couldn’t take advantage, suffering a 2-1 loss at the Eugene Emeralds in Northwest League baseball Sunday afternoon.
Eugene’s Jose Albertos and Jesus Camargo put Tri-City’s bats to sleep, combining to give up just four singles — two to Tri-City first baseman Bryant Aragon.
Ramirez went seven innings, giving up five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out five. Jose Galindo finished off with a scoreless inning of relief.
It’s been a rough trip to Eugene for the Dust Devils, who lost 8-4 on Saturday and need a win Monday to salvage two wins in the five-game series.
Emeralds 2, Dust Devils 1
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Melean 2b
3
1
0
0
0
0
.242
Lopez ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.196
Almanzar 3b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.250
Asuncion rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.295
Carter cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.253
Anguizola dh
4
0
0
0
0
0
.111
Aragon 1b
3
0
2
0
1
0
.200
1-F.Blanco pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.125
Seagle c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.182
Benson lf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.462
Totals
33
1
4
0
2
8
Eugene
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Bethencourt 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.307
Ademan ss
3
0
2
0
1
0
.234
Amaya c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.229
Polanco 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.310
Young 2b
3
1
1
0
0
1
.429
Filiere dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
.231
Martarano lf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.349
Hughes cf
2
1
2
2
0
0
.500
Jo.Gonzalez rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.171
Totals
27
2
6
2
2
7
Dust Devils
100
000
000
–
1
4
1
Eugene
000
010
10x
–
2
6
3
1-Ran for Aragon in the 9th.
E–Melean (5); Bethencourt 3 (8). LOB–Dust Devils 8; Eugene 4. HR–Hughes (1) off Ramirez. RBIs–Hughes 2 (2). CS–F.Blanco (1) 2B; Ademan (4) 2B. SF–Hughes. RISP–Dust Devils 0-for-6; Eugene 1-for-3. Runners left in scoring position–Melean 2; Almanzar 2; Jo.Gonzalez. DP–Eugene 1.
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
E.Ramirez L,2-1
7
5
2
2
2
5
2.70
Galindo
1
1
0
0
0
2
0.00
Eugene
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Albertos
5
1
1
0
1
4
0.00
Camargo W,1-1
4
3
0
0
1
4
1.80
GS–E.Ramirez 61; Albertos 67. HBP–Melean (Camargo). Pitches-strikes–E.Ramirez 85-53; Galindo 15-8; Albertos 81-51; Camargo 57-33. WP–E.Ramirez 3; Albertos 3.
T–2:33. A–2,518.
Friday
Emeralds 8, Dust Devils 4
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Melean 2b
4
1
0
0
1
2
.250
Lopez ss
4
1
0
0
1
3
.204
Almanzar 3b
5
2
2
0
0
2
.258
Washington c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.250
Carter cf
4
0
2
2
0
2
.265
Anguizola dh
4
0
2
2
0
0
.125
F.Blanco 1b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.125
Burgos rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.208
Benson lf
3
0
0
0
1
3
.556
Totals
34
4
7
4
3
17
Eugene
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Bethencourt dh
4
2
2
3
1
1
.310
Ademan ss
4
1
1
0
0
1
.220
Young 2b
4
0
2
2
0
0
.500
Polanco 1b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.320
Hughes rf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.250
Cruz c
4
1
1
0
0
2
.125
Jo.Gonzalez cf
4
1
0
0
0
1
.177
Kwon lf
4
1
1
1
0
3
.176
Narea 3b
2
2
1
0
2
0
.243
Totals
34
8
10
6
3
12
Dust Devils
200
000
020
–
4
7
1
Eugene
242
000
00x
–
8
10
0
E–Almanzar (10). LOB–Dust Devils 8; Eugene 5. 3B–Carter (3); Ademan (3). HR–Bethencourt (1) off Valdez. RBIs–Carter 2 (13); Anguizola 2 (2); Bethencourt 3 (9); Kwon (9); Young 2 (2). SB–Young (1) 2B. CS–Narea (6) 2B. RISP–Dust Devils 4-for-11; Eugene 3-for-11. Runners left in scoring position–Burgos 2; Anguizola; Melean; Benson 2; Cruz 2; Hughes; Ademan.
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Valdez L,1-1
2
6
6
5
1
4
5.06
Erb
3
3
2
2
2
4
1.93
E.Torres
2
1
0
0
0
3
5.40
Miller
1
0
0
0
0
1
2.13
Eugene
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Y.Gomez
3
4
2
2
1
6
2.08
M.Rodriguez W,1-0
3
0
0
0
0
5
1.80
Steffens
1
0
0
0
1
2
0.00
Romero
1
3
2
2
1
2
2.79
Glowicki
1
0
0
0
0
2
4.50
GS–Valdez 18; Y.Gomez 48. HBP–Washington (Y.Gomez); F.Blanco (Romero). Pitches-strikes–Valdez 63-37; Erb 55-35; E.Torres 30-18; Miller 13-9; Y.Gomez 61-43; M.Rodriguez 36-23; Steffens 16-9; Romero 35-22; Glowicki 12-10. WP–Valdez 4; Erb 2.
T–3:08. A–3,355.
