Mariners’ Shawn O’Malley expected to undergo appendectomy

Utilityman Shawn O’Malley was scheduled to undergo an emergency appendectomy Tuesday night after being hospitalized earlier in the day because of severe stomach cramps.
The Mariners had few other details.
O’Malley, 29, was one of two leading candidates, along with Taylor Motter, to break camp as the Mariners’ utilityman.
The recovery period from an appendectomy varies, but patients with no unexpected complications are generally able to resume full activities within three weeks.
The Mariners break camp after their April 1 game against Colorado at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale and open the regular season two days later in Houston.
O’Malley was batting .278 this spring at 10-for-36 in 16 games. Motter carried a .324 average into Tuesday night’s game against Oakland at Peoria Stadium.
The Mariners signed the Kennewick native on Jan. 22, 2105, as a minor-league free agent. He batted .229 in 89 big-league games and .317 in 25 games at Triple-A Tacoma.
Comments