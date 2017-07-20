Kennewick National 10s open regional pool play with 2 wins

The Kennewick National 10U All-Stars topped Spokane 12-0 and the Willamette Valley Americans 5-1 on Thursday to open pool play at the Cal Ripken PNW regional tournament in Eugene, Ore.
KN faces Black Hills at 9 a.m. Friday and Havre at 3:45 p.m., with knockout rounds beginning Saturday.
Against Spokane, KN used an eight-run third inning to pull away for good, getting extra-base hits from Ethan Black, Kobey Bates and Devon Walton in the frame. Cameron Owen, Black, Walton and Jason Schuler had multiple hits in the shortened game.
KN was tied with Willamette Valley 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Black ripped a two-run double for the eventual game-winning scores.
