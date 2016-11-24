Southridge seniors look back on fruitful careers

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick Pause

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

1:00 From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend