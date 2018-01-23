Kamiakin’s Alexa Hazel (22) tries to get a shot around Hanford’s Mikayla Mars (21) during a Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game Tuesday at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. Hazel, a junior, scored 20 points to reach 1,000 for her career, and Kamiakin won 75-35.
Kamiakin’s Alexa Hazel (22) tries to get a shot around Hanford’s Mikayla Mars (21) during a Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game Tuesday at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. Hazel, a junior, scored 20 points to reach 1,000 for her career, and Kamiakin won 75-35. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

High School Basketball

Kamiakin girls accomplish rare feat in blowout win over Hanford

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

January 23, 2018 07:34 PM

Very rarely does a high school basketball team have two active players with 1,000 career points. It’s almost unheard of for those two players to be underclassmen.

The Kamiakin High School girls team acheived just that feat on Tuesday when junior guard Alexa Hazel scored 20 points to get to exactly 1,000 for her career in a 75-35 steamrolling of the visiting Hanford Falcons in MCC play.

Already established in the 1,000-point club, fellow junior Oumou Toure led all scorers with 24 points to push her career total to 1,503.

Kamiakin (16-1, 11-0) raced out to a 25-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, then continued to romp on its way to leading by 30 at intermission.

Hanford (3-14, 1-10) made more 3-pointers (seven) than it did 2-point field goals (five), with leading scorer Haley Coleman accounting for all nine of her points on triples.

Ranked No. 2 in 3A RPI, Kamiakin will try to clinch its second straight MCC title on the road against Chiawana at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

