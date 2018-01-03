Richland boys hold at No. 15 in USA Today basketball poll

The Richland boys basketball team held strong at No. 15 in this week’s USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings that were released Wednesday.
The Bombers broke into the poll at No. 21 in mid-December after beating one of the top teams in the nation.
The following week, Richland jumped to No. 15, where they have remained the past two weeks. There was no poll last week.
Montverde Academy (Fla.) tops the poll with an 18-0 record, while Oak Hill Academy (Va.), with a 21-0 record, comes in at No. 2.
Richland is ranked No. 5 among the Class 4A schools in the state’s RPI rankings.
Since being nationally recognized, the Bombers have jumped out to a 4-0 record in the Mid-Columbia Conference, and are 9-0 overall.
Junior Cole Northrop leads the MCC with 22.56 points per game, with a season high of 31.
Riley Sorn, the Bombers 7-foot-3 center, is seventh in the MCC in scoring at 15.56 points per game, with a season high of 25.
Garrett Streufert chips in 12.11 points per game, while Cody Sanderson adds 11.14.
