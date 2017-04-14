Prep Baseball & Softball

April 14, 2017 2:10 AM

Softball: Andrews, Camacho power Richland past Chiawana

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

RICHLAND 9-9, CHIAWANA 5-0: Brandi Andrews had two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs on the day, Miranda Camacho went 6-for-8 and scored four times, and the host Bombers got past the Riverhawks (8-2) with a doubleheader sweep in MCC play.

The Bombers scored in bunches in the first game, scoring their first five runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead, then tacking on the other four in the sixth. Andrews had to battle to pitch a complete game for the win as she gave up four earned runs on eleven hits while striking out five.

Freshman Kaylie Northrop threw a five-hit shutout for Richland (8-0) in the second game. Sydney Perryman and Adrianna Luchi, the Bombers’ Nos. 1 and 9 hitters, combined to go 5-for-5 with four runs scored.

Chiawana

001

003

1

5

12

0

Richland

005

004

x

9

11

1

Highlights: C, Mailie Bishop 4x4, 2b, 3RBI. R, Miranda Camacho 4x4, R, RBI; Brandi Andrews 2x4, 2b, HR, 3RBI, 2R, 7IP-11H-5R-4ER-5K-3BB; Addison Pettit 2x3, 2b, BB, 2RBI, R.

Chiawana

000

000

0

0

5

0

Richland

300

303

x

9

13

1

Highlights: C, Sam Cissne 2x4. R, Sydney Perryman 2x2, 2b, 2BB, 3R; Camacho 2x4, 2b, 3R, RBI; Andrews 3x4, 2b, HR, 5RBI, 2R; Adrianna Luchi 3x3, R, SB; Kaylie Northrop 7IP-5H-0R-2K-0BB.

ELLENSBURG 12, HANFORD 2 (6): Kalli Fahey threw four shutout innings and drove in three runs at the dish to lead the visiting Bulldogs to a nonconference win.

Gabby Turner hit a single up the middle in the bottom of the sixth that plated Tori Kison and Haley Coleman to break up the shutout for Hanford (1-8, 0-4).

Ellensburg

203

106

12

11

0

Hanford

000

002

2

7

4

Highlights: E, Shauny Fisk 3x5, 2b, 3R, SB; Kalli Fahey 3x4, 2b, 3RBI, R, 4IP-3H-0R-6K-0BB. H, Tori Kison 2x3, R; Gabby Turner 1x3, 2RBI.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preparing for 26th annual Finley FFA Plant Sale at River View High School

Preparing for 26th annual Finley FFA Plant Sale at River View High School 0:51

Preparing for 26th annual Finley FFA Plant Sale at River View High School
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs in Pennsylvania 2:18

Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs in Pennsylvania
Horse attacks gator at state park in Florida 0:49

Horse attacks gator at state park in Florida

View More Video

Sports Videos