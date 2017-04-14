Softball: Andrews, Camacho power Richland past Chiawana

RICHLAND 9-9, CHIAWANA 5-0: Brandi Andrews had two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs on the day, Miranda Camacho went 6-for-8 and scored four times, and the host Bombers got past the Riverhawks (8-2) with a doubleheader sweep in MCC play.
The Bombers scored in bunches in the first game, scoring their first five runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead, then tacking on the other four in the sixth. Andrews had to battle to pitch a complete game for the win as she gave up four earned runs on eleven hits while striking out five.
Freshman Kaylie Northrop threw a five-hit shutout for Richland (8-0) in the second game. Sydney Perryman and Adrianna Luchi, the Bombers’ Nos. 1 and 9 hitters, combined to go 5-for-5 with four runs scored.
Chiawana
001
003
1
—
5
12
0
Richland
005
004
x
—
9
11
1
Highlights: C, Mailie Bishop 4x4, 2b, 3RBI. R, Miranda Camacho 4x4, R, RBI; Brandi Andrews 2x4, 2b, HR, 3RBI, 2R, 7IP-11H-5R-4ER-5K-3BB; Addison Pettit 2x3, 2b, BB, 2RBI, R.
Chiawana
000
000
0
—
0
5
0
Richland
300
303
x
—
9
13
1
Highlights: C, Sam Cissne 2x4. R, Sydney Perryman 2x2, 2b, 2BB, 3R; Camacho 2x4, 2b, 3R, RBI; Andrews 3x4, 2b, HR, 5RBI, 2R; Adrianna Luchi 3x3, R, SB; Kaylie Northrop 7IP-5H-0R-2K-0BB.
ELLENSBURG 12, HANFORD 2 (6): Kalli Fahey threw four shutout innings and drove in three runs at the dish to lead the visiting Bulldogs to a nonconference win.
Gabby Turner hit a single up the middle in the bottom of the sixth that plated Tori Kison and Haley Coleman to break up the shutout for Hanford (1-8, 0-4).
Ellensburg
203
106
—
12
11
0
Hanford
000
002
—
2
7
4
Highlights: E, Shauny Fisk 3x5, 2b, 3R, SB; Kalli Fahey 3x4, 2b, 3RBI, R, 4IP-3H-0R-6K-0BB. H, Tori Kison 2x3, R; Gabby Turner 1x3, 2RBI.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments