2A/3A/4A track: Hanford’s Gauthier torches the field in the 100 meters

1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite Pause

1:03 Highlights from Day 2 of the 2A/3A/4A state track meet

0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break

0:42 Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma

1:34 Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics

1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?

0:40 Family outing is fun for killer whales, not so much for their big, blue neighbor

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:05 Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention