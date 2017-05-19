Mid-Columbia roundup: Southridge boys, Kamiakin girls win 3A regional tennis titles

Tennis
The Mid-Columbia Conference had a big day at the MCC/GSL 3A regional at Southridge High.
The host Suns won the boys title, with Daniel Cancado topping Kamiakin’s Tan Ngyuen 6-3, 6-4 for the singles championship.
Robbie Fiocchi and Nathan Webster of Kennewick took the doubles title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over George and Henry Johnson of Mt. Spokane. Southridge’s Spencer Reathuford and Chris Barnett defeated teammates Gianni Landby and Tanner Merrell 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 to place third.
Kamiakin claimed the girls team title, and again MCC competitors swept the championships.
Kennewick’s April Buckingham defeated Kamiakin’s Ashlyn Tate 6-2, 6-4 for the singles championship.
In doubles, Grace Hamaker-Teals and Devyn Wolfe of Southridge defeated Olivia Szendre and Carlin Cooley of Kamiakin 6-1, 6-2 for the title. Kamiakin’s Emma Van Eaton and Emily Heinrichson placed third with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Mt. Spokane’s Emily Meythaler and Toryn Carty 6-4, 6-1.
Softball
RICHLAND 12, CHIAWANA 6: Baylei Ozuna tripled, homered and drove in four runs, and the Bombers used a seven-run fifth inning to claw their way out of an early hole in the MCC/GSL 4A regional loser-out game Friday evening.
Richland advanced to another loser-out game against Lewis and Clark at 2 p.m. Saturday in Walla Walla. The winner of that will play the loser of Saturday’s championship game between Walla Walla and University.
Chiawana jumped out to a 5-1 lead after 2 1/2 innings. The Riverhawks took advantage of some gifts to score three runs in the second. In the third, Mailie Bishop doubled in a run and scored on Alexa Beutler’s single. But a double play prevented further damage, and the Bombers got to work from there.
Miranda Camacho hit an RBI double and scored on Brandi Andrews’ single in the bottom of the frame to pull Richland within 5-3. And the Bombers exploded in the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate to take full control.
Ozuna, batting eighth, hit a three-run bomb to wrap it all up. Before that, Andrews slugged a two-run double, and Addison Pettit and Kaylie Northrop each hit RBI doubles.
Pettit added a two-run homer in the sixth as she and Andrews each drove in three on the day.
Chiawana
032
100
0
—
6
12
1
Richland
012
072
x
—
12
13
0
Highlights: C, Mailie Bishop 2B, RBI; Morgan Hirai 2x3; Annalisa McKinney 2x3; Haley Cartagena 2x4, Alexa Beutler 2x3, RBI. R, Baylei Ozuna 3B, HR, 4 RBI; Addison Pettit 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2R; Sydney Perryman 2x3, 3B; Brandi Andrews 2x3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2R; Miranda Camacho 2B, RBI; Kaylie Northrop 2x4, 2B, RBI.
