Kamiakin golf opens season with win at Pasco Invite

McGwire Hanson tied two other local players at the top of the scoreboard with a 4-over 76 to lead the Kamiakin High School boys golf team to a victory in the season-opening, 13-team Pasco Invite on Monday at Sun Willows Golf Course.
Dillon Eccleston took fourth with a 78, and Parker Morgan and Mike Legard each shot 82 to finish in a tie for seventh and round out the scoring for the Braves.
Southridge’s Riley White also shot a 76, and was crowned the medalist in a scorecard playoff. Chiawana’s Clayton Whitby was the third golfer tied at 4-over, and he led the Riverhawks to a second-place team finish.
Monday’s results
At Sun Willows Golf Course
Team scores (Top 3 and local): 1, Kamiakin 318; 2, Chiawana 331; 3, Mead 340; 4, Richland 343; 5, Hanford 344; 6, Walla Walla 358; 8, Southridge 364; 9, Kennewick 378; 12, Pasco 395.
Top individuals: 1, Riley White (SR) 76*; T2, McGwire Hanson (Ka) 76; T2, Clayton Whitby (C) 76.
Kamiakin: T2, Hanson 76; 4, Dillon Eccleston 78; T7, Parker Morgan 82; T7, Mike Legard 82.
Chiawana: T2, Whitby 76; T7, Quentin Mattson 82; T17, Hayden Carrasco 85; 20, Hunter Harris.
Richland: 6, Shane Arridan 81; T11, Braydon Hogg 83; T17, Carl Underwood 85; T36, Ben Dezember 94.
Hanford: 5, Gabe Cach 79; T15, Jackson Creer 84; T21, Ryan Steward 89; T29, Quinton Collins 92.
Walla Walla: T15, Alex Johanson 84; 24, Ely Kimble 90; T29, Peter Aguilar 92; T29, Trevor Swanson 92.
Southridge: 1, White 76; T25, Chris Brown 91; T25, Kevin Brunson 91; 58, Zack Ogden 106.
Kennewick: T21, Andrew Fridley 89; T41 Luke Gorham 95; T46, Nick Ryther 97; T46 Neal Zimmerman 97.
Pasco: T11, Jaden Perdue; T34, Nate Chavez 93; T52, Kyle McDonald 101; T63, Jake McDonald 118.
*Won in a scorecard playoff
