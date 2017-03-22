Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin boys and girls golf teams keep control of MCC

Richland’s Carl Underwood shot a 3-under 33 on the front nine and finished as the medalist at 2-under 70, but the Kamiakin High School golf team placed all four of its scoring players in the top 10 to beat the Bombers by seven strokes to win the team title Wednesday at the Mid-Columbia Conference’s second pod at Canyon Lakes.
The Braves and Bombers also finished 1-2 at the first MCC pod last week at Tri-City Country Club. This time it was Parker Morgan leading Kamiakin, carding 77 to finish fourth.
Alex Johanson finished third with a 73 to lead Walla Walla to a third-place team finish.
Southridge’s Riley White shot a 72 and finished second.
At Canyon Lakes Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Kamiakin 325; 2. Richland 332; 3. Walla Walla 341; 4. Hanford. 344; 5. Chiawana 345; 6. Kennewick 352; 7. Southridge 353; 8. Pasco 398.
Kamiakin: 4. Parker Morgan 77; T5. Dillon Ecclestone 81; T8. Bolton Dauenhauer 83; 10 McGwire Hanson 84.
Richland: 1. Carl Underwood 70; T11. Cameron Bates 85; T17. Shane Amidan 88; T21. Turner Clayton, Ben Dezember 89.
Walla Walla: 3. Alex Johanson 73; T5. Peter Aguilar 81; T28. Will Snell 92; T34. Stephen Butler 95.
Hanford: T5. Gabe Cach 81; T8. Jackson Creer 83; T17. Max LaViolette 88; T28. Ryan Stewart 92.
Chiawana: T11. Clayton Whitby, Hunter Harris 85; T15. Hayden Carrasco 87; T17. Quentin Mattson 88.
Kennewick: T11. Neal Zimmerman 85; T17. Andrew Fridley 88; T21. Luke Gorham 89; T24. Nick Ryther 90.
Southridge: 2. Riley White 72; T24. Kevin Brunson 90; T32. Ryan Degarimore 94; T36. Chris Brown 97.
Pasco: T34. Nate Chavez 95; T38. Julien Tamez 98; 41. Jaden Perdue 101; T42. Kael Stueckle 102.
MCC GIRLS POD 2: Southridge’s Samantha Hui shot a 3-over 75 to claim her first medalist prize of the season, and Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark tied for third to comfortably lead the Braves to their second pod win.
Walla Walla, which had three players finish in the top six, took second overall, 10 strokes behind Kamiakin.
Pasco’s Maylie Martinez took second with a 77.
At Canyon Lakes Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Kamiakin 375; 2. Walla Walla 385; 3. Richland 388; 4. Pasco 411; 5. Southridge 415; 6. Hanford 440; 7. Chiawana 442.
Kamiakin: T3. Alexa Clark 79; 8. Grace Wilbur 95; 9. Torey Getz 98; T12. Jeni Gurney 103.
Walla Walla: 5. Brooke Cramer 91; T6. Michaela Morris, Allison Wanicheck 94; 19. Madison Darnold 106.
Richland: T3. Macy Robertson 79; T10. Allie Parnell 102; T12. Breanna Watts 103; T16. Hannah Oldson 104.
Pasco: 2. Maylie Martinez 77; 10. Janae Martinez 102; T27. Maggy Rickman; T29. Roxana Lopez, Darby Stueckle 117.
Southridge: 1. Samantha Hui 75; 20. Amanda Brunson 108; T21. Ashlley Eissens 110; T34. Brenna Frantti 122.
Hanford: T12. Melodie Jones, McKenzi Mallow 103; T29. Sophia Gourley, Danynn Affleck 117.
Chiawana: 18. Kali Saueressig 105; T21. Iva Tebay 110; T24. Baylee Easterday 113; 26. Chalise King.
Kennewick: T24. Makenna Fridley 113; 36. Lexi Helms 125.
TENNIS
Kennewick at Davis
Boys: Kennewick 4-3. Singles: Nathan Webster (K) d. Zach Bethel 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Casey Berry (K) d. Asael Diaz 1-6, 6-1, 6-3; Hunter Schwartz (K) d. Ono Vazquez 6-4, 6-4; Harrison Donovan (K) d. Ben Urlacher 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Cristofer Mendez-Chandler Thomas (D) d. Matt Lin-George Guerra 6-0, 6-1; Chris Huizar-Edgar Carrera (D) d. Elias Zaragoza-Cayden Redman 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Jason Borges-Carlos Zavata (D) d. Javier Hernandez-Gutteriz-Israel Rodriguez 7-5, 1-6, 6-1.
Comments