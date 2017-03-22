Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin boys and girls golf teams keep control of MCC

0:45 Benton County Fairgrounds building renovations Pause

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:07 No small feat: The shortest players in the NCAA Tournament

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer

1:17 Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Grace Clinc form medical services partnership

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment