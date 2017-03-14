Mid-Columbia roundup, March 13: Kamiakin boys, girls take 1st MCC pods at TCCC

BOYS GOLF
MCC POD 1: Richland’s Carl Underwood and Chiawana’s Clayton Whitby shared medalist honors, each firing a 2-over 65, but it was Kamiakin putting three golfers in the top seven that spurred the Braves to a team title with a score of 294 on Monday at Tri-City Country Club.
Bolton Dauenhauer tied for fourth at 5 over to lead Kamiakin, and Parker Morgan and Dillon Eccleston finished in a tie for seventh at 8 over. McGwire Hanson, who tied for the first at last week’s Pasco Invite, finished 15th at 13 over.
Underwood’s Bombers finished just two strokes behind the Braves, getting top-12 performances from Shane Amidan (9 over) and Braydon Hogg (11 over). Chiawana took third with a 306.
Riley White shot a 4 over to finish third and lead Southridge to a fourth-place finish.
At Tri-City Country Club (Par 65)
Team scores: 1. Kamiakin 294; 2. Richland 296; 3. Chiawana 306; 4. Southridge 314; 5. Hanford 316; 6. Walla Walla 320; 7. Kennewick 330; 8. Pasco 356.
Kamiakin: T4. Bolton Dauenhauer 70; T7. Parker Morgan, Dillon Eccleston 73; 15. McGwire Hanson 78.
Richland: T1. Carl Underwood 67; T9. Shane Amidan 74; T12. Braydon Hogg 76; T16. Ben Dezember 79.
Chiawana: T1. Clayton Whitby 67; T12. David Manthei 76; T20. Quentin Mattson 80; T36. Hayden Carrasco 90.
Southridge: 3. Riley White 69; T20. Kevin Brunson 80; 25, Chris Brown 82; T26. Zack Ogden 83.
Hanford: 6. Gabe Cach 72; T9. Jackson Creer 74; T20. Ryan Stewart 80; T36. Garrett Lavender 90.
Walla Walla: T4. Alex Johanson 70; 11. Peter Aguilar 75; T30. Will Snell 85; T36, Ely Kimball, Stephan Butler 90.
Kennewick: T14. Neal Zimmerman 78; T20. Nick Ryther 80; T26. Luke Gorham 83; T33. Andrew Fridley, Rylan Simanton 89.
Pasco: T16. Nate Chavez 79; 32. Kael Stuckel 88; T33. Jaden Perdue 89; T42. Kyle McDonald, Julian Tamez 94.
GIRLS GOLF
MCC POD 1: While increasing rain showers slowed her momentum on the back nine, Kamiakin senior Alexa Clark parred her first 10 holes and carded a six-over 71 to top the individual leaderboard and help the Braves to a four-stroke win over second-place Walla Walla at Tri-City Country Club.
Three Blue Devils finished in the top eight, with junior Michaela Morris at 19 over, senior Brooke Cramer at 21 over and sophomore Allison Wanichek at 22 over.
Junior Samantha Hui finished second at 9 over to lead Southridge to a fourth-place finish, and senior Breanna Watts was in third at 13 over for third-place Richland.
At Tri-City Country Club (Par 65)
Team scores: 1. Kamiakin 351; 2. Walla Walla 356; 3. Richland 358; 4. Southridge 373; 5. Pasco 395; 6. Chiawana 407; 7. Hanford 462.
Kamiakin: 1. Alexa Clark 71; T8. Ashley Fullmer 87; 12. Torey Getz 96; T13. Grace Wilbur 97.
Walla Walla: 5. Michaela Morris 84; 7. Brooke Cramer 86; T8. Allison Wanichek 87; 17. Madison Darnold 99.
Richland: 3. Breanna Watts 78; 6. Macy Robertson 85; T10. Allie Parnell 96; T18. Hannah Oldson 100.
Southridge: 2. Samantha Hui 74; T15. Brenna Frantti 98; T18. Amanda Brunson 100; 21. Ashley Eissens 101.
Pasco: 4. Maylie Martinez 82; T10. Janae Martinez 95; 25. Yesenia Nunez 108; T29. Maggy Rickman 110.
Chiawana: 13. Kali Saueressig 97; T18. Chalise King 100; 23. Lelia Rettig 104; 24. McKenna Kaelber 106.
Hanford: 22. Melodie Jones 102; T26. Sophia Gourley 109; 35. Danynn Affleck 124; 36. Bianca Nicacio 127.
