State bowling: Harris fourth, Hanford sits in second

Hanford’s Sara Harris finished fourth in the individual portion of the Class 4A state bowling tournament Friday at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.
Harris scored 1,135 over six games (189 average), including a 207 in her first game. She followed with a 193, 204, 166, 193 and 172.
Sarah Stolle of South Kitsap had the top score of 1,253, two pins better than runner-up Cheyanne Greening of Eastmont (1,251).
Hanford’s Megan Bean finished 11th with a 1,066, while Emily Goodnight was 13th (1045), Danyelle Moore 18th (997) and Kylee Horner 25th (918).
Richland’s Darby Miller finished 17th with a 999, while Chiawana’s Ziera Barrios was 41st (829).
In the team portion of the tournament, the Falcons sit second with a 5,161. Eastmont leads with a 5,212 — a 51-pin lead over Hanford. Thomas Jefferson is third, 168 pins behind Hanford.
The Falcons, who trailed by 144 pins after four games, made up ground in the fifth and sixth games.
The team competition continues Saturday with 14 baker games.
