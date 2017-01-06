Time for Washington to abandon the death penalty

1:37 Two men arrested in Richland for Pasco shooting death of Thomas C. Deleon Pause

0:18 Plowing snow in a Boise parking lot with a table

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:20 New quarter sees a new building at Columbia Basin College

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together