Letter: Trump’s White House is the biggest natural disaster of all

To Senators Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell, and Rep. Dan Newhouse:
Mueller finds an early draft of a letter sent from the Trump campaign to the Russians. Meanwhile, the Russians are now burning documents. All the while, Trump sticks with his pathological lie that there is no collusion and the American people have had enough.
Hurricane Harvey and Trumps buffet of never-ending manufactured chaos will never take our minds off the fact that Trump is a racist, pervert, traitor. Censure Donald J. Trump; remove his ability to pardon anyone, impeach him, remove him from office and try him for treason. We get tired of waiting for you to do your damned jobs. Trump for prison 2017!
Ric Melton, Kennewick
