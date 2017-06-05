Letter: Legislating religious ideology is un-American

Since 1973 there have been persistent efforts to restrict abortions in all states, Washington included. As the procedure is a minor surgical operation, it is improper and illegal for non-physicians to specifically direct practitioners in its performance. And, the judiciary has rejected all of the most blatant attempts to curtail the medical treatment.
So now people who have religious objections to other people disagreeing with their opinions on abortion are trying to expand their immoral constraints on paying for the operation. They are trying to pass legislation to “defund” anyone, any organization who has sinned, recently or in the past. These attempts to legislate religious ideology are truly un-American. Religious liberty means you can’t force your religion on others.
These anti-sin laws are wrong, unconstitutional, illegal and immoral. Please be aware of the efforts being exerted in Olympia, and help keep our country, our state free.
Daniel Stowens, Kennewick
