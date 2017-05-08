Letter: Why should I have to move right to allow speeders to pass?

In reference to “Slower Traffic Keep Right” highway signs: If I am driving the posted limit (or a little over), my question is why do I have to move right to allow a vehicle to pass whose driver is breaking the law by driving over the speed limit, usually way over? If I do not move over and am ticketed for that infraction, do I have any defense in that I was driving at or above the posted limit?
While I understand, I think, that this law (or is it only a suggestion) is a safety issue, considering that we don’t want our lawbreaking speeders weaving in and out of traffic causing unsafe conditions. But ... when I’m in the left lane passing a slower-moving vehicle and I’m driving at the posted speed limit, am I required to speed up to allow the speeder behind me who is riding my bumper to pass so I don’t inconvenience this lawbreaker?
Earl Martin, Pasco
