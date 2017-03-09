Letter: Are these agencies worth their cost?

Property tax statements came recently. It’s a very large amount. Who gets what?
Big one first. Local schools, 50 percent. Bonds and M&O levy.
Second, state schools. I thought I already paid for schools? Another 16 percent. Educational service districts and Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Always a middleman.
Third, county (current expense), 10.8 percent. Courts, sheriff, jails, assessor, emergency preparedness. Good deal in Franklin County, inefficient in Benton.
Fourth, fire district, 10.2 percent. I thought they were volunteers?
Fifth, county roads, 8 percent. Lots of rural roads in both counties. Does all of it go for roads?
Sixth. Mid-Columbia Libraries, 2.8 percent. Seems a little high.
Seventh. Port, 2.3 percent. What about all that revenue from property and an airport? Why do they need my money? Please delete this one.
Weed, pest, mosquito, conservation, 1 percent. Negligible.
Franklin irrigation, 8.9 percent. Great value (unless KID serves you!)
Don’t forget the sales tax. 6.5 percent to the state. 1.2 percent to the city or county. 0.6 percent to Ben Franklin Transit (what a waste, hope Uber takes over). 0.3 percent for criminal justice (criminal). 8.6 percent total.
Ask yourself, are these agencies necessary, do they improve the community, are they worth their cost?
Roger Erich Lenk, Franklin County
