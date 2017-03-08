Letter: Majority of Americans have no president to represent them

Donald Trump was elected by little more than one quarter of eligible voters. 43.1 percent of eligible voters did not vote. Of the 56.9 percent who did vote, Hillary Clinton captured 48 percent of the votes and Donald Trump garnered 45.9 percent of votes cast. The rest of the votes went to the independents.
It appears that Donald Trump is pandering to less than 27 percent of the American population with his policies and rallies. Therefore, the remaining 73 percent of Americans are being pushed aside and ignored by Donald Trump. In essence, 73 percent of Americans have no president to represent them.
Roberta Taylor, Richland
Comments