Letter: Waiting to see where Trump leads us

In 2016, a majority of this country found the status quo intolerable. We voted for change, serious change away from big government and the nanny state. To do this we elected a non-politician — a fiery, passionate man who promises to return this country to its foundations.
What he’s done in his first 60 days is in line with what he promised. He appointed a cabinet that is more practical than academic, put a temporary stop to immigrants from countries that have a history of terrorism, stopped the growth of the government, pulled out of a disastrous trade agreement, and put a freeze on new regulations.
Unfortunately, he is doing all of this like a bull in a china shop — stomping on egos and bashing his opponents. He tweets, he lashes out, he doesn’t act in the dignified manner we expect from a president. Must he be so arrogant, infuriate his opponents, and send the media into a frenzy? Maybe.
Trump’s abrasiveness may be “collateral damage” — the price we pay for the changes we need.
I refuse to buy the media-fueled hysteria over imagined motivations and possible outcomes. I’m going wait and see where this rebel leads us.
Margaret Carlisle, West Richland
