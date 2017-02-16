Letter: Voting is a right to be taken seriously

Why does most of the liberal elite want everyone to vote, whether legal or not? Including the ignorant masses on the issues and candidates they haven’t studied. Would you want an incompetent doctor and or mechanic to work on you or your car? Yet many liberals support that’s OK for electing the most powerful man on the face of the earth, being president of the United States.
Does this not tell you something about the liberals that promote this in the name of it’s your patriotic duty to vote? They’re only for it because they think that they can deceive these people easier to vote their way in order to gain more power, because they think that they know what is best for everyone.
People who care and study the issues and candidates thoroughly results in the best government. Voting is a right to be taken seriously, and should require strict voter identification laws to insure the integrity of the vote. Anyone who doesn’t abide by this obviously is not a serious voter, and shouldn’t be voting in the first place. It’s far more patriotic not to vote, than to vote out of ignorance, if you want good government.
Lee Walter, West Richland
