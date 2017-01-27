Letter: Republic governed by the rule of law

The U.S. Constitution states that Congress shall guarantee to the states a republican form of government. The Pledge of Allegiance states, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands.” As Ben Franklin emerged from the Constitutional Convention he was asked, “Sir what have you given us? His reply, a republic if you can keep it.”
This republic was structured with a Congress consisting of representatives from the various states chosen by direct election. It consisted of two senators from each state chosen by the state houses. It had a president, vice president, Supreme Court and lower courts. These branches had limited power spelled out in the Constitution. Powers specifically given to each branch of government is all they are to exercise. Observe how they have usurped power!
Powers and rights not delegated to the Feds by the Constitution or prohibited from the states by the Constitution are reserved to the states or to the people.
This republic is governed by the rule of law, unlike democracies which are nothing more than mob rule or majority rule. Law prohibits the majority from restricting the rights of the minority.
John Faulkner, Richland
