Letter: Don’t speculate about Trump possibilities

Why does an article from someone at McClatchy Newapers, with Mr. Liberal, Gary Locke’s, speculations about a possible trade war with China, make the front page of the Dec. 30 TCH (“Trump trade war casualties could include 5 million U.S. jobs”)?
Get over it, Donald Trump won the election. And so far, he has done more for this country since winning than the Democrats have in the past eight years. Even the headline is biased and implies that these opinions are fact. What ever happened to true journalism? Journalism that reported facts and went out of its way to insure that those facts were true so that the public could use those facts to make educated decisions, rather than printing biased opinions that attempt to influence the public thinking.
So, at this point, why don’t we just wait and see how a true patriot will lead our nation instead of speculating about possibilities.
August J. Trottman, West Richland
Comments