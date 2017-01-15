Letter: Our nation’s worst enemy is us

When foreigners torture Americans, our anger burns against such inhumane cruelty. Yet, for 63 years, our taxes finance our government’s torture programs.
According to the biography of former CIA operative John Perkins, Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, two of our “Schools of the Americas” served Bechtel intimidating Panama, when our CIA assassinated Panama’s beloved President Omar Torrijos in 1981. “SIL,” our “Summer Institute of Linguistics,” joined Texaco exploiting Ecuador, when our CIA assassinated Ecuador’s popular President Jaime Roldos in 1981.
In 1953, President Eisenhower seized Iran, because Iran demanded our corporations reimburse Iran when stealing Iranian oil. After CIA assassins forced populist Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh to flee, we installed CIA operative Reza Pahlavi as dictator. We supplied him with our SAVAK torture and prison system. Since then, every nasty thing Iran did to us, we deserved.
We parade our torture expertise at Guantanamo, Abu Ghraib, Afghanistan and worldwide, despite our Eighth Amendment forbidding cruel and unusual punishment.
If there is a God, he has a chilling punishment for our unprincipled nation. In Isaiah 3:4 — “I will make boys their princes; and babes shall rule over them.” This means God prevents us from obtaining competent leadership. Our nation’s worst enemy? Is us.
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
