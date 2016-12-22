Letter: Medicare increase killed Social Security raise

I received my notice from Social Security, letting me know what my monthly income would be. Much to my surprise that amount did not go up, but stayed the same as this year. I pulled out the statement that I received the end of last year. I looked at the numbers and realized that the increase in my Medicare insurance premium was the same as my cost of living adjustment. Hence no increase in my monthly income. I am not sure if Medicare is allowed to do this.
I am sure that I am not the only one this has happened to. If this happened to you. get in touch with Congressman Dan Newhouse and Senator Patty Murray.
Wilma Benz, Richland
