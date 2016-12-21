Letter: Large cities shouldn’t speak for rest of country

There are 3,141 counties in the United States. Trump won 3,084 of them. Clinton won 57.
There are 62 counties in New York State. Trump won 46 of them. Clinton won 16.
Clinton won the popular vote by approximately 1.5 million votes.
In the five counties that encompass NYC (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond and Queens), Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump. (Clinton only won four of these counties; Trump won Richmond)
Therefore these five counties alone more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country. These five counties comprise 319 square miles.
The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles.
When you have a country that encompasses almost 4 million square miles of territory, it would be ludicrous to even suggest that the vote of those who inhabit a mere 319 square miles should dictate the outcome of a national election.
Large, densely populated Democratic cities (NYC, Chicago, L.A., et cetera) don’t and shouldn’t speak for the rest of our country.
Jerry Dimond, Kennewick
Comments