Letter: Why are people voting for Trump?

I don’t hate or blame Donald Trump for being the Republican presidential nominee. He started his run as an ego trip and is likely surprised he is where he is.
The highly troubling thing is that lots of people voted for him. This was in spite of massive negative evidence as to his character — truthfulness, knowledge, governing credentials and experience, and racial, religious, and gender tolerance.
I can understand an anti-Clinton vote, but is that all it is? How can anyone want Trump for president when he is such an embarrassment as a man and citizen? I would welcome a thoughtful letter from an erudite Trump supporter in response to my concerns. Please help me and others like me who are worried about you, not Trump. Please explain yourself!
Mark Platt, Benton City
