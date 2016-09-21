Letter: Court commissioner shows no empathy for kids in Shved case

After reading your article about the decision Court Commissioner Jerri Potts made regarding the Shved foster care kids (“10 years after removal from Pasco home, kids bond with parents during visit,” TCH, Sept. 3), I think, in my humble opinion, she should be recalled.
The case was settled, those kids have bonded with the foster parents, so she’s going to reverse previous judgments? We were foster parents for a number of years in Idaho and for a number of years in Washington. This is unfair to the children.
What is the point, Ms. Potts? Maybe we should call for your resignation if you have no more empathy for those kids than you appear to have.
Gerry Jackson, Richland
