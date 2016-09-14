Letters to the Editor

Letter: Guest column ‘condescending bilge’

Allen Johnson’s guest columns generally convey what a fine person he is, and what a bunch of louts the rest of us are, so I wasn’t surprised to find that attitude in his Sept. 5 column, “Being curious about tribes can change the world.”

But I could scarcely believe he had the temerity to include an attempt at dialect when he quoted a “round, radiant grandmother” in the Black Baptist church he visited: “I be so happy you come visit our church. I got a blessin’ wid yo name on it.”

I am appalled the Herald would publish this condescending bilge.

Mary J. Hartman, Richland

