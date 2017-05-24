Our Voice: Impressive number ready to campaign

Filings week ended last Friday, and an initial 167 candidates in Benton and Franklin counties made the bold decision to run for office.
That’s an impressive number of people who stepped up, and we thank everyone who responded to that inner tug urging them to serve their community.
This is what is considered an “off-year” election, which means it is primarily focused on local government positions such as city councils, school boards, hospital boards, port commissions, and the more obscure fire and water districts.
Unfortunately, in Franklin County several offices attracted no candidates and a special filing period had to be established for May 24 to 26. Those open seats included the Port of Kahlotus Commission (District 3), Mesa City Council (Positions 2 and 3), Fire District No. 2 Commission (Position 4) and Fire District No. 5 Commission (Positions 1 and 2).
We hope enough people come forward to fill all these unfilled spots by the end of the week.
While high-profile national and state races can be galvanizing, it is the elected officials serving at the municipal level who have a more direct affect on voters’ daily lives.
Figuring out the winter road crew budget, setting school boundaries and determining where to put a new park all happen at the local level, so it is important for people to do their research and be prepared to vote in the primary election on Aug. 1.
In certain races, that might take some time. The Kennewick City Council at-large position being vacated by Bob Parks, for example, has six people vying for the spot. The top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the general election Nov. 7.
Over the next couple of months, any candidate who takes the election seriously will be campaigning instead of enjoying our usual Tri-City summer sunshine. It is a time commitment, to be sure.
There are campaign signs to put up, ads to take out, websites to create and doors to knock. More than likely, some candidates also have some homework to do so they are better familiar with the challenges facing the community.
Sometimes people say they are running for office because they now have the time and energy and a willingness to serve. That’s great, but citizens need to know that the person they are voting for actually can do a good job — and that means being up to speed on the issues.
In addition, we would remind anyone writing a letter to the editor in support of a candidate that they should keep it to 200 words and get it to us by July 21 for the primary election. The earlier the better. We usually are inundated with election letters, and that deadline gives us more time to get them in.
We try to publish as many letters as we can, but when it comes to letters about candidates we are more likely to print those that contain substance and go beyond generalities. For anyone looking for a recommendation from the Herald editorial board, you will have to wait for the general election. We don’t weigh in before the field is narrowed.
Giving voters a choice on the ballot is important, and we appreciate everyone who is now gearing up for a couple of months of campaigning. Thanks for making the decision to run for office, and good luck.
