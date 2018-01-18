What happens in a government shutdown?

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:42 Mud slides destroyed their Montecito home but cat survives 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:45 Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 1:05 Man with gunshot wound transferred to Richland ambulance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Government shutdown or government breakdown? Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. McClatchy Natalie Fertig

