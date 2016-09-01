Tentative union agreement reached on Hanford stop work order

0:26 Hanford vit plant testing tank on its way to Richland Pause

7:48 Efforts to move Hanford sludge away from Columbia River

6:13 RJ Lee explains how its mobile chemical detection lab works

14:43 'A is for Atom'

0:46 Time-lapse video: Vit plant melter lid

16:44 Overview of the Hanford nuclear site

5:07 Murray grills energy secretary on Hanford funding

1:46 Celebration of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park

2:34 'The Light Between Oceans' film trailer

2:08 'Hands of Stone' film trailer

0:51 Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads