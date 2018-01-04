President Donald Trump has nominated a new DOE assistant secretary for environmental management. Her duties would include overseeing the 580-square-mile Hanford nuclear reservation.
President Donald Trump has nominated a new DOE assistant secretary for environmental management. Her duties would include overseeing the 580-square-mile Hanford nuclear reservation. Department of Energy
President Donald Trump has nominated a new DOE assistant secretary for environmental management. Her duties would include overseeing the 580-square-mile Hanford nuclear reservation. Department of Energy

Hanford

This woman has been named to lead Hanford, DOE cleanup sites

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 04, 2018 05:07 PM

President Donald Trump has nominated a new head for the Department of Energy’s environmental management program, which is responsible for the Hanford nuclear reservation.

Anne M. White of Michigan has been nominated as the DOE assistant secretary for environmental management.

“She has industry-recognized credentials in technical skills that lead to sound, technically underpinned, cost effective solutions,” according to an announcement from the White House.

James Owendoff has been the acting assistant secretary for environmental management since June and has been focused on more timely decisions on cleanup projects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The position was previously held by Monica Regalbuto at the end of the Barack Obama administration.

White’s LinkedIn profile says she has been the decommission lead for Atkins since June. She leads a staff doing planning and preparation of a cost estimate for the decontamination and decommissioning of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, it says.

She has industry-recognized credentials in technical skills that lead to sound, technically underpinned, cost effective solutions.

White House statement

She is a nuclear engineer and the founder of Bastet Technical Services, which has provided consulting services from 2005 to the present, according to her profile.

Services include international nuclear regulatory development and compliance; radioactive waste management and policy; environmental restoration and documentation of environmental compliance.

The White House announcement said she has more than 25 years of experience within the nuclear field, “mainly focused on project and program management projects with complex technical, regulatory and stakeholder challenges.”

She has extensive field experience at many DOE sites, which she would be responsible for as leader of DOE’s environmental management work, according to the White House.

She also has supported a number of emerging nuclear power nations to develop laws, regulations and policies, it said.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

    This video from November shows demolition of the north wall of the canyon, allowing heavy equipment to begin removing strong backs from the walls. Strong backs are brackets from which pencil-shaped processing tanks once hung. It also shows the array of dust suppression tools, each spraying water from a different angle to help control radiological contamination during demolition.

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?
Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:05

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

View More Video