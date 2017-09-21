Some residents in north Richland may hear sirens Sept. 21 as the emergency system at Hanford just north of Richland is tested.
Some residents in north Richland may hear sirens Sept. 21 as the emergency system at Hanford just north of Richland is tested. Courtesy DOE
Some residents in north Richland may hear sirens Sept. 21 as the emergency system at Hanford just north of Richland is tested. Courtesy DOE

Hanford

What’s that sound? Emergency sirens are being tested at Hanford

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 9:48 AM

Emergency sirens will be activated for a drill at the Hanford nuclear reservation Thursday.

The public may hear sirens between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. just north of Richland near the Columbia River and in the area of the Fast Flux Test Facility and the LIGO observatory.

Public address announcements stating “this is a drill message” will be made prior to and following the siren tone. In a real emergency, county officials would activate the Emergency Alert System to broadcast information to the public from local radio and television stations.

Periodic emergency drills and siren tests are conducted at Hanford, where plutonium was made through the Cold War for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. They are part of on ongoing program to test emergency equipment and train workers on emergency response procedures.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 2:00

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference
Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:26

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

View More Video