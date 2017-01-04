Demolition of Hanford’s historic McCluskey Room starts

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning Pause

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:48 Demolition under way at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:34 Kenyatta K.E. Bridges speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies