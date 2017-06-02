Richland high school graduation

Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald
Richland High School seniors celebrated graduation Friday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald