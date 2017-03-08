Richland forming committee to interview deputy superintendent candidates

The Richland School District is seeking between 10 and 14 community members to help pick a deputy superintendent.
The district is putting together a group of community members and employees to interview the final three or four candidates March 24-27. The committee is scheduled to meet in the mornings.
People can apply by completing an online form at bit.ly/RichlandApplication. Applications are due by Monday.
Search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates is leading the hunt for the person to fill the spot.
The person will be responsible for managing the district’s instructional program, and will train to replace Superintendent Rick Schulte.
Schulte served for three years and doesn’t have any specific plans for retirement, but he said it’s likely to happen sooner rather than later.
The position replaces a vacant assistant superintendent position, School Board President Rick Jansons said.
The search firm collected input from the community about the desired traits for the person filling the spot, and began soliciting for resumes earlier in the winter.
The firm prioritized candidates and shared them with board members during a recent executive session. They will narrow the field to three or four candidates.
The stakeholder committee will talk to the candidates and provide their opinions to the board.
