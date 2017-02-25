Kennewick man studying in Greece

Jared Bolt of Kennewick left Jan. 19 for a three-month semester to study abroad at Harding University in Greece, or HUG.
As part of the HUG curriculum, Bolt, an accounting major, will spend the semester immersed in Greek culture. Students have the opportunity to visit historical sites in the Peloponnese, Northern Greece, Rome, Cyprus and Israel. The group lives in Porto Rafti, cultivating new relationships with fellow students and local residents.
Students in the program have a full course load available to them taught by visiting Harding professors, and the classes encourage exploration and interaction among the people of Greece.
