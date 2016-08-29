Former head of Richland home for juvenile felons pleads guilty

The former acting administrator at a home for juvenile felony offenders in Richland pleaded guilty Monday to a felony and a gross misdemeanor after having sexual contact with an 18-year-old felon housed there.
Mindi M. Stoker, 39, of Pasco, will not have to register as a sex offender because the felony is not a sex crime.
Stoker pleaded guilty to the felony of attempted second-degree assault. She initially was charged with first-degree custodial sexual misconduct with the 18-year-old in custody at the Twin Rivers Community Facility. It’s consider an assault if a prison official has sex with an inmate.
She also pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor, second-degree custodial sexual misconduct, for having sexual contact with the teen.
She is no longer employed by the state Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Twin Rivers. She was fired shortly after she was charged in December, according to the state.
Twin Rivers helps offenders sentenced as juveniles transition back into society toward the end of their sentences. The group home at 605 McMurray St. has 15 beds for offenders.
Investigators said they found 36 notes on Stoker’s phone, including a list of sexual acts and locations for sexual contact with a person with initials that match the victim’s initials.
Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Terry Bloor said they will recommend a sentence of six months, including three months in jail and the remaining time on a work crew.
Stoker initially was accused of having sex at least once with the 18-year-old.
Investigators said she allegedly kept a “to do” list on her cellphone of sexual experiences she wanted to have with the teen. The list also included helping the 18-year-old get back his gun rights and having his criminal record sealed.
Authorities learned of the relationship between Stoker and the 18-year-old after the his roommate told staffers the two were having sex. It triggered an investigation by DSHS, Child Protective Services, the Washington State Patrol and Richland police.
The 18-year-old initially denied having an inappropriate relationship with Stoker, court documents said. But after being told he was not in trouble, the teen told a Richland detective that the relationship with Stoker began about Oct. 20 when she took him on a trip to another juvenile facility, and they had sexual contact on the drive back.
Stoker and the resident had numerous other instances of sexually touching each other since that time and had sex in a bathroom at Twin Rivers, according to initial court documents. Richland police said there were witnesses to some of the sexual contact.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 29 in Benton County Superior Court.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
