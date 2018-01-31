West Richland teen charged in school shooting threat

A 13-year-old West Richland boy was charged Wednesday with felony harassment for allegedly threatening a school shooting.
Victor Ortiz-Davenport is charged in Benton County Juvenile Court for the threat involving Enterprise Middle School.
Ortiz-Davenport is being held on $5,000 bail.
The teen was expelled from school after the allegations came to light last Friday.
According to court documents, the student used his school-issued Google Chromebook laptop to research guns, the selling of body parts, body armor and school shooting memes.
He tried to recruit two friends, both 14, but the boys said they didn’t want to be part of a shooting, documents said.
Ortiz-Davenport had access to weapons, and allegedly showed one of the boys several guns, police said.
Two other classmates went to the school principal after seeing Ortiz-Davenport looking up guns on his laptop. He allegedly became upset when he realized they were looking at his screen, and he made a comment that he was going to shoot up the school.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
