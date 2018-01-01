Oscar Martinez, 34, is locked up in the Benton County jail in Kennewick on $40,000 bail for allegedly shooting at a van in Prosser because he wanted the driver to stop and fight him.
Oscar Martinez, 34, is locked up in the Benton County jail in Kennewick on $40,000 bail for allegedly shooting at a van in Prosser because he wanted the driver to stop and fight him. File Tri-City Herald
Oscar Martinez, 34, is locked up in the Benton County jail in Kennewick on $40,000 bail for allegedly shooting at a van in Prosser because he wanted the driver to stop and fight him. File Tri-City Herald

Crime

This man wanted a fight. So he shot at a van in Prosser

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

January 01, 2018 03:41 PM

A 34-year-old man claims he shot at a van in Prosser because he wanted the driver to stop and fight him.

Oscar Martinez told Benton County sheriff’s deputies that he was aiming for the van’s tires in the Dec. 22 shooting.

The driver, Luis Lopez Ramirez, was not hurt. However, one of the bullets hit his van, traveled through the third row of seats and lodged in a spare tire.

Martinez is charged in Benton County Superior Court with drive-by shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He pleaded innocent and his trial is set for Feb. 26.

Martinez and Lopez Ramirez reportedly used to work together and had a disagreement several years ago over the sale of a vehicle.

Lopez Ramirez was at a Prosser gas station Dec. 22 when an Acura pulled up next to him. He didn’t know the driver, but recognized Martinez in the front passenger seat, court documents said.

Martinez indicated he wanted to fight, but Lopez Ramirez decided to leave to avoid a confrontation, according to documents.

The Acura followed the van.

Lopez Ramirez said he was driving through a Prosser intersection when he heard shots being fired at his van. The gunshots came from the passenger side of the Acura, court documents said.

Investigators tried to find Martinez, including doing surveillance at his home. It was early Sunday when deputies saw a vehicle pull into the driveway and a man matching Martinez’s description get out, documents said.

Deputies yelled at Martinez, who ran. He allegedly was found under a car a short time later.

Martinez initially claimed that the Acura’s driver was the shooter, court documents said.

After he was booked into the Benton County jail, Martinez reached out to detectives and asked to speak to them again.

In a follow-up interview Wednesday, Martinez admitted being the shooter but said the driver gave him the gun, documents said.

His bail is set at $40,000.

Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video