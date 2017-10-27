They tried to steal parts in Finley. They got bullets instead

Benton County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted burglary — punctuated by a shooting — in Finley.
Sgt. Bob Brockman said a homeowner along the South 2058 Private Road SE saw several people on his property through a security system Thursday night.
Investigators say suspects Kelsey R. Sharp, 25, Anthony D. Davis Jr., 27, and Alan. G. Gomez, 26, backed into the property’s driveway in a pickup and a car.
The homeowners came out with a gun and baton to confront the intruders, who were allegedly trying to steal a pair of heating and cooling units, likely for the parts.
When the man confronted them, Gomez jumped into a pickup stolen in Kennewick, stepped on the gas and appeared to be heading toward him.
The man’s girlfriend shot two or three times at the pickup but Gomez drove off, Brockman said.
The couple held Davis and Sharp at gunpoint until deputies arrived to arrest them.
Davis was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree theft and several warrants. Sharp was booked and released on suspicion of second-degree theft. They’re still looking for Gomez.
Brockman said there were no plans to charge the woman who lives at the home for firing her handgun.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 509-628-0333.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
