Teen charged as an adult for July 4 shooting in Pasco

A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for a July 4 shooting in Pasco that left the victim in a vegetative state.
Pedro Cadenas will appear July 18 in Franklin County Superior Court for first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement, drive-by shooting, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted theft of a vehicle.
The case automatically was bumped up to adult court because of the first-degree assault charge and the fact that Cadenas is just five months from his 18th birthday.
He remains locked up in the Juvenile Detention Center on $750,000 bail.
Cadenas left a barbecue in Pasco and some time later was a passenger in a Cadillac Escalade when he shot the driver, Jorge Rodriguez, as they were heading west on Lewis Street, court documents said. The Cadillac then crashed into a fence and a parked Ford Mustang.
Surveillance video shows Cadenas and Rodriguez get out of the SUV. The 51-year-old driver walked away, then gave his cellphone to a bystander and had them talk to his daughter.
His family said the bullet damaged Rodriguez’s brain and that doctors have told them he is dying.
