Kennewick police seek man taking photos of woman changing

Kennewick police ask the public to help identify a man who tried to take pictures of a woman and her toddler changing clothes at a store.
A mother and her 2-year-old were trying on clothes at a Kennewick store when she noticed a cellphone held under the door, said police.
The woman opened the door and confronted the man, who left the store, got into a vehicle and fled the area.
“The male has a distinct bald spot on the back of his head,” said police.
No further details were available.
If you recognize the man in the photos, Kennewick police ask you to call them at 509-628-0333.
