Blaze damages Kennewick house in frigid Friday weather

Kennewick fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Friday morning despite the frigid weather.
The residents were away from the house at 4506 W. 20th Ave. for a time but returned about 8 a.m. to the smell of smoke and the screech of smoke alarms, said fire inspector Brian Ellis.
The cause is under investigation but a problem with the furnace in the attic is suspected.
The snow, ice and subzero temperatures slowed the crews efforts, but Ellis said they were able to contain the fire quickly.
Ben Franklin Transit provided a bus where firefighters could warm up and get something to drink out of the cold.
