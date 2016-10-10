No foul play suspected in Columbia Park death

Officials have yet to name a man found dead in a burning car in Columbia Park on Friday.
An autopsy is planned Tuesday to check a possibly identity with dental records, said Dennis Morris, Benton County deputy coroner.
Kennewick Sgt. Ken Lattin said they have no indication any foul play was involved in the death or fire.
“We don’t have a homicide investigation,” Lattin said. “There’s no evidence at this time that anybody else is involved, but it’s still ongoing.”
Crews from Kennewick fire and police were alerted about 2 p.m. to the burning truck at the east end of the park. They found the man’s body inside.
Lattin said no people have been reported missing, but family members of the truck’s owner have been notified as a precaution.
