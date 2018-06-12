Prosser city administrator resigns. No explanation

The city of Prosser announced Monday evening that City Administrator David Stockdale resigned.
The announcement came in a two-sentence press release issued shortly after 6 p.m. In April, the city announced Stockdale had been put on paid administrative leave but didn’t say why.
The latest announcement also didn’t offer an explanation.
Stockdale was hired as city administrator of the Lower Valley town of about 6,100 residents in January 2016.
He started working the following month. Prior to being hired by Prosser, Stockdale was been a supervising analyst for Lane County, Ore.
Comments