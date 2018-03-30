Single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick
Kennewick firefighters are on the scene of a single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick.
The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the Klamath Court trailer park on the 800 block of Klamath Avenue.
Black smoke is billowing from the blaze.
Bob BrawdyTri-City Herald
More Videos
0:12
Single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick
1:01
Kennewick's 'Supergirl' knows how to make a race car fly
0:38
See how these Richland students bounce to the beat
0:33
See how these students are helping conserve the wood ducks
1:31
Here's why this Tri-City woman wants Columbia Point to stay au naturale
Cast members Patrick Baca ("Javier"), Lydia Nicole ("Rafaela"), Daniel Villarreal ("Chuco") and Will Gotay ("Pancho") wish the Pasco High Players good luck and "break a leg" in their stage production of "Stand and Deliver."
This program is offered in the Tri-Cities to young girls in third through fifth grade developing healthy lifestyle choices, building inner strength, creating new friendships and much more all while running.
A security officer allegedly discovered a package outside of a building at Prosser High School and brought it to administrators. Suspecting it might be an explosive the school was evacuated and other schools were locked down.